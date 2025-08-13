Devises / VOYA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
VOYA: Voya Financial Inc
76.61 USD 0.40 (0.52%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de VOYA a changé de -0.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.09 et à un maximum de 77.28.
Suivez la dynamique Voya Financial Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOYA Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- 5 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Life Insurance Industry
- 5 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth to Overcome Macro Challenges
- Voya Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Will Manulife Financial's New Lending Suite Redefine Wealth Management?
- VOYA vs. BWIN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- MFC Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Voya Financial (VOYA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Brighthouse Financial Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- General Motors To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Voya Financial stock price target raised to $87 from $80 at RBC Capital
- Voya Financial Still In Buying Range As Its Retirement And Investments Side Shines (NYSE:VOYA)
- Voya MidCap Opportunities Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - Mutual Fund Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - ETF Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- VOYA Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.11X: Time to Buy?
- Voya Securitized Credit Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Solution Portfolios (Target Date) Q2 2025 Commentary
Range quotidien
76.09 77.28
Range Annuel
52.43 84.31
- Clôture Précédente
- 77.01
- Ouverture
- 77.28
- Bid
- 76.61
- Ask
- 76.91
- Plus Bas
- 76.09
- Plus Haut
- 77.28
- Volume
- 875
- Changement quotidien
- -0.52%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.07%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 13.14%
- Changement Annuel
- -3.10%
20 septembre, samedi