QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VOYA
Tornare a Azioni

VOYA: Voya Financial Inc

76.61 USD 0.40 (0.52%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VOYA ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.09 e ad un massimo di 77.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Voya Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOYA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.09 77.28
Intervallo Annuale
52.43 84.31
Chiusura Precedente
77.01
Apertura
77.28
Bid
76.61
Ask
76.91
Minimo
76.09
Massimo
77.28
Volume
875
Variazione giornaliera
-0.52%
Variazione Mensile
3.07%
Variazione Semestrale
13.14%
Variazione Annuale
-3.10%
20 settembre, sabato