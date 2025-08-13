Valute / VOYA
VOYA: Voya Financial Inc
76.61 USD 0.40 (0.52%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VOYA ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.09 e ad un massimo di 77.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Voya Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VOYA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.09 77.28
Intervallo Annuale
52.43 84.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.01
- Apertura
- 77.28
- Bid
- 76.61
- Ask
- 76.91
- Minimo
- 76.09
- Massimo
- 77.28
- Volume
- 875
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.10%
20 settembre, sabato