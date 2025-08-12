Currencies / VOYA
VOYA: Voya Financial Inc
75.89 USD 1.21 (1.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VOYA exchange rate has changed by -1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.58 and at a high of 77.45.
Follow Voya Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
75.58 77.45
Year Range
52.43 84.31
- Previous Close
- 77.10
- Open
- 77.07
- Bid
- 75.89
- Ask
- 76.19
- Low
- 75.58
- High
- 77.45
- Volume
- 1.283 K
- Daily Change
- -1.57%
- Month Change
- 2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.08%
- Year Change
- -4.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%