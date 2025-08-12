通貨 / VOYA
VOYA: Voya Financial Inc
77.01 USD 1.00 (1.32%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VOYAの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり76.31の安値と77.57の高値で取引されました。
Voya Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
76.31 77.57
1年のレンジ
52.43 84.31
- 以前の終値
- 76.01
- 始値
- 76.63
- 買値
- 77.01
- 買値
- 77.31
- 安値
- 76.31
- 高値
- 77.57
- 出来高
- 1.245 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.74%
- 1年の変化
- -2.59%
