SPNS: Sapiens International Corporation N.V
43.01 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SPNS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 42.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.18.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sapiens International Corporation N.V. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SPNS News
- Las acciones de Sapiens International alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 43,15 dólares
- Acciones de Sapiens International alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a $43.15
- Conmoción entre los inversores: la recomendación de IA se desploma un 36%
- Earnings call transcript: Sapiens beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Bankers Insurance selects Sapiens for core system modernization
- We told you before: Another AI-picked stock is up 55%+ this month ALONE
- Sapiens Stock Is Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On? - Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Needham downgrades Sapiens stock rating to Hold after Advent acquisition
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Sapiens International stock hits 52-week high at 42.57 USD
- Sapiens (SPNS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sapiens earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Sapiens stock soars after Advent acquisition deal worth $2.5 billion
Rango diario
42.95 43.18
Rango anual
23.69 43.18
- Cierres anteriores
- 43.05
- Open
- 43.04
- Bid
- 43.01
- Ask
- 43.31
- Low
- 42.95
- High
- 43.18
- Volumen
- 1.125 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 58.53%
- Cambio anual
- 15.81%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B