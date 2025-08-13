QuotazioniSezioni
SPNS: Sapiens International Corporation N.V

43.02 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPNS ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.95 e ad un massimo di 43.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.95 43.08
Intervallo Annuale
23.69 43.18
Chiusura Precedente
43.05
Apertura
43.08
Bid
43.02
Ask
43.32
Minimo
42.95
Massimo
43.08
Volume
642
Variazione giornaliera
-0.07%
Variazione Mensile
0.42%
Variazione Semestrale
58.57%
Variazione Annuale
15.83%
