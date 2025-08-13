Valute / SPNS
SPNS: Sapiens International Corporation N.V
43.02 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPNS ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.95 e ad un massimo di 43.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.95 43.08
Intervallo Annuale
23.69 43.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.05
- Apertura
- 43.08
- Bid
- 43.02
- Ask
- 43.32
- Minimo
- 42.95
- Massimo
- 43.08
- Volume
- 642
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 58.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.83%
20 settembre, sabato