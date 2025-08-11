Currencies / SPNS
SPNS: Sapiens International Corporation N.V
43.03 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPNS exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.02 and at a high of 43.04.
Follow Sapiens International Corporation N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPNS News
- Sapiens International stock hits 52-week high at 42.94 USD
- Sapiens International stock hits 52-week high at 42.76 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Sapiens beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Bankers Insurance selects Sapiens for core system modernization
- Sapiens Stock Is Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On? - Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Needham downgrades Sapiens stock rating to Hold after Advent acquisition
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Sapiens International stock hits 52-week high at 42.57 USD
- Sapiens (SPNS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sapiens earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Sapiens stock soars after Advent acquisition deal worth $2.5 billion
- Why Is Sapiens International Stock Skyrocketing Wednesday? - Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)
- Advent to acquire Sapiens for $2.5 billion in all-cash deal
- Tesla, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- RadNet Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Tegna, MeridianLink, Lithium Argentina And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
Daily Range
43.02 43.04
Year Range
23.69 43.11
- Previous Close
- 43.00
- Open
- 43.03
- Bid
- 43.03
- Ask
- 43.33
- Low
- 43.02
- High
- 43.04
- Volume
- 187
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 58.61%
- Year Change
- 15.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%