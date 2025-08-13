통화 / SPNS
SPNS: Sapiens International Corporation N.V
43.02 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SPNS 환율이 오늘 -0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.95이고 고가는 43.08이었습니다.
Sapiens International Corporation N.V 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SPNS News
일일 변동 비율
42.95 43.08
년간 변동
23.69 43.18
- 이전 종가
- 43.05
- 시가
- 43.08
- Bid
- 43.02
- Ask
- 43.32
- 저가
- 42.95
- 고가
- 43.08
- 볼륨
- 642
- 일일 변동
- -0.07%
- 월 변동
- 0.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 58.57%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.83%
20 9월, 토요일