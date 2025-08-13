CotationsSections
SPNS: Sapiens International Corporation N.V

43.02 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SPNS a changé de -0.07% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.95 et à un maximum de 43.08.

Suivez la dynamique Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
42.95 43.08
Range Annuel
23.69 43.18
Clôture Précédente
43.05
Ouverture
43.08
Bid
43.02
Ask
43.32
Plus Bas
42.95
Plus Haut
43.08
Volume
642
Changement quotidien
-0.07%
Changement Mensuel
0.42%
Changement à 6 Mois
58.57%
Changement Annuel
15.83%
20 septembre, samedi