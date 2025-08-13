Devises / SPNS
SPNS: Sapiens International Corporation N.V
43.02 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SPNS a changé de -0.07% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.95 et à un maximum de 43.08.
Suivez la dynamique Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SPNS Nouvelles
Range quotidien
42.95 43.08
Range Annuel
23.69 43.18
- Clôture Précédente
- 43.05
- Ouverture
- 43.08
- Bid
- 43.02
- Ask
- 43.32
- Plus Bas
- 42.95
- Plus Haut
- 43.08
- Volume
- 642
- Changement quotidien
- -0.07%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.42%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 58.57%
- Changement Annuel
- 15.83%
20 septembre, samedi