SEB: Seaboard Corporation

3901.95 USD 27.00 (0.69%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SEB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3880.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3992.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Seaboard Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
3880.56 3992.00
Rango anual
2365.00 4035.93
Cierres anteriores
3928.95
Open
3925.00
Bid
3901.95
Ask
3902.25
Low
3880.56
High
3992.00
Volumen
306
Cambio diario
-0.69%
Cambio mensual
0.05%
Cambio a 6 meses
43.32%
Cambio anual
23.73%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B