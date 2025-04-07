Divisas / SEB
SEB: Seaboard Corporation
3901.95 USD 27.00 (0.69%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SEB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3880.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3992.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Seaboard Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
3880.56 3992.00
Rango anual
2365.00 4035.93
- Cierres anteriores
- 3928.95
- Open
- 3925.00
- Bid
- 3901.95
- Ask
- 3902.25
- Low
- 3880.56
- High
- 3992.00
- Volumen
- 306
- Cambio diario
- -0.69%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 43.32%
- Cambio anual
- 23.73%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B