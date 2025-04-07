Currencies / SEB
SEB: Seaboard Corporation
3890.00 USD 11.00 (0.28%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SEB exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3877.69 and at a high of 3924.92.
Follow Seaboard Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SEB News
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Seaboard Corporation Returned To Growth: Stock Up 65% From 2024 Low (NYSE:SEB)
- Seaboard Corp stock hits 52-week high at 3596.9 USD
- Seaboard Corp stock hits 52-week high at 3549.0 USD
- Seaboard Corp stock hits 52-week high at 3309.8 USD
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Seaboard: With A Stable Net Income, Low Debt, And Trading Below Book Value, Is It Undervalued? (NYSE:SEB)
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- Seaboard Corporation launches $100 million stock buyback
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
Daily Range
3877.69 3924.92
Year Range
2365.00 4035.93
- Previous Close
- 3901.00
- Open
- 3887.00
- Bid
- 3890.00
- Ask
- 3890.30
- Low
- 3877.69
- High
- 3924.92
- Volume
- 229
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- -0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.88%
- Year Change
- 23.36%
