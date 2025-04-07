QuotesSections
SEB
SEB: Seaboard Corporation

3890.00 USD 11.00 (0.28%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SEB exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3877.69 and at a high of 3924.92.

Follow Seaboard Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEB News

Daily Range
3877.69 3924.92
Year Range
2365.00 4035.93
Previous Close
3901.00
Open
3887.00
Bid
3890.00
Ask
3890.30
Low
3877.69
High
3924.92
Volume
229
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
-0.26%
6 Months Change
42.88%
Year Change
23.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%