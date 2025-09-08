Divisas / QCOM
QCOM: QUALCOMM Incorporated
165.26 USD 1.12 (0.68%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de QCOM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 163.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 166.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas QUALCOMM Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
QCOM News
Rango diario
163.23 166.37
Rango anual
120.80 182.11
- Cierres anteriores
- 164.14
- Open
- 164.59
- Bid
- 165.26
- Ask
- 165.56
- Low
- 163.23
- High
- 166.37
- Volumen
- 11.753 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.68%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.27%
- Cambio anual
- -2.65%
