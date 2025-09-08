CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / QCOM
QCOM: QUALCOMM Incorporated

165.26 USD 1.12 (0.68%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de QCOM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 163.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 166.37.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas QUALCOMM Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
163.23 166.37
Rango anual
120.80 182.11
Cierres anteriores
164.14
Open
164.59
Bid
165.26
Ask
165.56
Low
163.23
High
166.37
Volumen
11.753 K
Cambio diario
0.68%
Cambio mensual
4.42%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.27%
Cambio anual
-2.65%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B