QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / QCOM
Tornare a Azioni

QCOM: QUALCOMM Incorporated

166.85 USD 1.28 (0.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QCOM ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 166.29 e ad un massimo di 169.58.

Segui le dinamiche di QUALCOMM Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QCOM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
166.29 169.58
Intervallo Annuale
120.80 182.11
Chiusura Precedente
168.13
Apertura
169.17
Bid
166.85
Ask
167.15
Minimo
166.29
Massimo
169.58
Volume
16.454 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
5.42%
Variazione Semestrale
9.32%
Variazione Annuale
-1.71%
20 settembre, sabato