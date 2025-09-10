Valute / QCOM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
QCOM: QUALCOMM Incorporated
166.85 USD 1.28 (0.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QCOM ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 166.29 e ad un massimo di 169.58.
Segui le dinamiche di QUALCOMM Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QCOM News
- Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030
- Intuitive Surgical: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Will Qualcomm's Deep Foray Into AI Realm Work Wonders for the Stock?
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- ARM's Powerful Lumex Launch Poised to Accelerate AI Leadership
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Chooses Adobe’s AI Platform to Improve Its Marketing - TipRanks.com
- Can IBM's Focus on Quantum Computing be a Key Differentiator?
- I produttori di chip in rialzo dopo l’investimento di Nvidia di 5 miliardi in Intel
- Chipmakers rally as Nvidia invests $5B in Intel, sector sees broad gains
- Nvidia bets big on Intel with $5 billion stake and chip partnership
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Unlock Momentum with the Rare, Powerful High-Tight Flag Pattern
- Qualcomm’s Great Escape: Diversifying Beyond Apple Dependency (QCOM)
- Qualcomm Stock: The Best GARP Idea On The Market (NASDAQ:QCOM)
- How Musk’s Optimus Could Create a New Investing Boom
- Here's Why Qualcomm (QCOM) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Intel: Warning Signs Are Emerging (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- ARM's 11% Rise in Three Months: Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?
- Here's Why Qualcomm (QCOM) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Qualcomm: A 'Cold' Chip In A 'Hot' AI World (NASDAQ:QCOM)
- Jobs Data Mess & AI's Moment: Unpacking the Week's Biggest News
Intervallo Giornaliero
166.29 169.58
Intervallo Annuale
120.80 182.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 168.13
- Apertura
- 169.17
- Bid
- 166.85
- Ask
- 167.15
- Minimo
- 166.29
- Massimo
- 169.58
- Volume
- 16.454 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.71%
20 settembre, sabato