货币 / QCOM
QCOM: QUALCOMM Incorporated
164.40 USD 0.26 (0.16%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日QCOM汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点163.78和高点165.46进行交易。
关注QUALCOMM Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QCOM新闻
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Unlock Momentum with the Rare, Powerful High-Tight Flag Pattern
- Qualcomm’s Great Escape: Diversifying Beyond Apple Dependency (QCOM)
- “向新势力学习”，别克至境L7杀入增程市场，补齐合资品牌智能化短板？
- Qualcomm Stock: The Best GARP Idea On The Market (NASDAQ:QCOM)
- How Musk’s Optimus Could Create a New Investing Boom
- Here's Why Qualcomm (QCOM) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Intel: Warning Signs Are Emerging (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- ARM's 11% Rise in Three Months: Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?
- Here's Why Qualcomm (QCOM) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Qualcomm: A 'Cold' Chip In A 'Hot' AI World (NASDAQ:QCOM)
- Jobs Data Mess & AI's Moment: Unpacking the Week's Biggest News
- Can Arm’s New AI-Powered Mobile Chips Fuel Its Next Stock Rally? - TipRanks.com
- Synopsys reports quarterly revenue below estimates, shares fall
- IBM vs. QCOM: Which Tech Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Now?
- Apple iPhone17: Could Google be the real winner?
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- What's Going On With Nokia Stock Tuesday? - Nokia (NYSE:NOK)
- What's Going On With Qualcomm Stock Monday? - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)
- QCOM Expands Automotive Portfolio: Will it Deliver Sustainable Growth?
- Qualcomm and Google Partner to Bring Agentic AI to Cars - TipRanks.com
- Brain-Inspired AI Is Coming Faster Than You Think
- Cybersecurity firm Netskope eyes up to $6.5 billion valuation in US IPO
日范围
163.78 165.46
年范围
120.80 182.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 164.14
- 开盘价
- 164.59
- 卖价
- 164.40
- 买价
- 164.70
- 最低价
- 163.78
- 最高价
- 165.46
- 交易量
- 2.491 K
- 日变化
- 0.16%
- 月变化
- 3.87%
- 6个月变化
- 7.71%
- 年变化
- -3.15%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值