Currencies / QCOM
QCOM: QUALCOMM Incorporated
163.59 USD 2.37 (1.47%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QCOM exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 161.50 and at a high of 165.00.
Follow QUALCOMM Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QCOM News
Daily Range
161.50 165.00
Year Range
120.80 182.11
- Previous Close
- 161.22
- Open
- 161.81
- Bid
- 163.59
- Ask
- 163.89
- Low
- 161.50
- High
- 165.00
- Volume
- 8.903 K
- Daily Change
- 1.47%
- Month Change
- 3.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.18%
- Year Change
- -3.63%
