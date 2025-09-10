Devises / QCOM
QCOM: QUALCOMM Incorporated
166.85 USD 1.28 (0.76%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de QCOM a changé de -0.76% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 166.29 et à un maximum de 169.58.
Suivez la dynamique QUALCOMM Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
QCOM Nouvelles
Range quotidien
166.29 169.58
Range Annuel
120.80 182.11
- Clôture Précédente
- 168.13
- Ouverture
- 169.17
- Bid
- 166.85
- Ask
- 167.15
- Plus Bas
- 166.29
- Plus Haut
- 169.58
- Volume
- 16.454 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.76%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.42%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 9.32%
- Changement Annuel
- -1.71%
20 septembre, samedi