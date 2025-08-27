Divisas / HAS
HAS: Hasbro Inc
73.92 USD 0.77 (1.03%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HAS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 73.74, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 75.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hasbro Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAS News
Rango diario
73.74 75.85
Rango anual
49.00 82.19
- Cierres anteriores
- 74.69
- Open
- 75.10
- Bid
- 73.92
- Ask
- 74.22
- Low
- 73.74
- High
- 75.85
- Volumen
- 4.010 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.03%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.48%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 20.39%
- Cambio anual
- 1.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B