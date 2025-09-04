QuotazioniSezioni
HAS
HAS: Hasbro Inc

74.15 USD 0.73 (0.97%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HAS ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.97 e ad un massimo di 74.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Hasbro Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
72.97 74.73
Intervallo Annuale
49.00 82.19
Chiusura Precedente
74.88
Apertura
74.65
Bid
74.15
Ask
74.45
Minimo
72.97
Massimo
74.73
Volume
3.744 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.97%
Variazione Mensile
-7.20%
Variazione Semestrale
20.77%
Variazione Annuale
1.90%
