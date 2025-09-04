Devises / HAS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HAS: Hasbro Inc
74.15 USD 0.73 (0.97%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HAS a changé de -0.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 72.97 et à un maximum de 74.73.
Suivez la dynamique Hasbro Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAS Nouvelles
- 5 Discretionary Stocks to Grab as Fed Signals More Interest Rate Cuts
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 19th
- L’action Hasbro maintient sa notation d’achat chez Roth/MKM grâce à la croissance de Magic et aux sorties de 2026
- La notation de l’action Mattel maintenue à "Neutre" par Roth/MKM en raison des changements de calendrier commercial
- Hasbro stock maintains Buy rating at Roth/MKM on Magic growth and 2026 entertainment lineup
- Mattel stock rating reiterated at Neutral by Roth/MKM amid retail timing shifts
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/18/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th
- Hasbro (HAS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hasbro (HAS) This Year?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hasbro, Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, Celsius and Medpace
- 5 Non-Tech Nasdaq Stocks to Buy That Helped the Index Surge in 2025
- Hasbro (HAS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- Why Hasbro (HAS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Hasbro and Mattel
- Here's Why Hasbro (HAS) is a Strong Value Stock
- Hasbro to relocate headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston by 2026
- What's Going On With Hasbro Stock Monday? - Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)
- 2 Toys & Games Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Industry
- Hasbro and Disney partner on new PLAY-DOH collection featuring Disney Jr. characters
- Buy 5 High-Flying Growth Stocks to Maximize Your Returns in September
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
Range quotidien
72.97 74.73
Range Annuel
49.00 82.19
- Clôture Précédente
- 74.88
- Ouverture
- 74.65
- Bid
- 74.15
- Ask
- 74.45
- Plus Bas
- 72.97
- Plus Haut
- 74.73
- Volume
- 3.744 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.97%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.77%
- Changement Annuel
- 1.90%
20 septembre, samedi