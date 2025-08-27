Currencies / HAS
HAS: Hasbro Inc
74.34 USD 1.66 (2.18%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HAS exchange rate has changed by -2.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.29 and at a high of 76.35.
Follow Hasbro Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HAS News
Daily Range
74.29 76.35
Year Range
49.00 82.19
- Previous Close
- 76.00
- Open
- 76.16
- Bid
- 74.34
- Ask
- 74.64
- Low
- 74.29
- High
- 76.35
- Volume
- 2.000 K
- Daily Change
- -2.18%
- Month Change
- -6.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.07%
- Year Change
- 2.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%