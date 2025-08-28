货币 / HAS
HAS: Hasbro Inc
74.69 USD 1.31 (1.72%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HAS汇率已更改-1.72%。当日，交易品种以低点74.10和高点76.35进行交易。
关注Hasbro Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HAS新闻
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th
- Hasbro (HAS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- 周期股将迎爆发？瑞银：经济过热预期正触发市场广度扩张 滞涨板块有望迎补涨行情
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hasbro (HAS) This Year?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 12th
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hasbro, Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, Celsius and Medpace
- 5 Non-Tech Nasdaq Stocks to Buy That Helped the Index Surge in 2025
- Hasbro (HAS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th
- Why Hasbro (HAS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Hasbro and Mattel
- Here's Why Hasbro (HAS) is a Strong Value Stock
- Hasbro to relocate headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston by 2026
- What's Going On With Hasbro Stock Monday? - Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)
- 2 Toys & Games Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Industry
- Hasbro and Disney partner on new PLAY-DOH collection featuring Disney Jr. characters
- Buy 5 High-Flying Growth Stocks to Maximize Your Returns in September
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- Jefferies highlights Lego’s strong growth as positive signal for Hasbro and Mattel
- Why Hasbro (HAS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Leggett Nets $250M From Aerospace Sale, Aims to Deleverage
- Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro (HAS) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Consumer Discretionary Stocks
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th
日范围
74.10 76.35
年范围
49.00 82.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 76.00
- 开盘价
- 76.16
- 卖价
- 74.69
- 买价
- 74.99
- 最低价
- 74.10
- 最高价
- 76.35
- 交易量
- 4.914 K
- 日变化
- -1.72%
- 月变化
- -6.52%
- 6个月变化
- 21.64%
- 年变化
- 2.64%
