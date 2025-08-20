CotizacionesSecciones
FXC: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

70.97 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FXC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 70.93, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 71.14.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
70.93 71.14
Rango anual
66.55 72.48
Cierres anteriores
71.07
Open
71.02
Bid
70.97
Ask
71.27
Low
70.93
High
71.14
Volumen
13
Cambio diario
-0.14%
Cambio mensual
0.23%
Cambio a 6 meses
4.58%
Cambio anual
-1.87%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B