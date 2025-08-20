통화 / FXC
FXC: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
70.94 USD 0.11 (0.16%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FXC 환율이 오늘 0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 70.73이고 고가는 70.97이었습니다.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FXC News
일일 변동 비율
70.73 70.97
년간 변동
66.55 72.48
- 이전 종가
- 70.83
- 시가
- 70.73
- Bid
- 70.94
- Ask
- 71.24
- 저가
- 70.73
- 고가
- 70.97
- 볼륨
- 65
- 일일 변동
- 0.16%
- 월 변동
- 0.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.54%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.91%
20 9월, 토요일