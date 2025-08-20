Valute / FXC
FXC: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
70.94 USD 0.11 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FXC ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.73 e ad un massimo di 70.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.73 70.97
Intervallo Annuale
66.55 72.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.83
- Apertura
- 70.73
- Bid
- 70.94
- Ask
- 71.24
- Minimo
- 70.73
- Massimo
- 70.97
- Volume
- 65
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.91%
21 settembre, domenica