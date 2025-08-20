QuotazioniSezioni
FXC: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

70.94 USD 0.11 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FXC ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.73 e ad un massimo di 70.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
70.73 70.97
Intervallo Annuale
66.55 72.48
Chiusura Precedente
70.83
Apertura
70.73
Bid
70.94
Ask
71.24
Minimo
70.73
Massimo
70.97
Volume
65
Variazione giornaliera
0.16%
Variazione Mensile
0.18%
Variazione Semestrale
4.54%
Variazione Annuale
-1.91%
