CLMB: Climb Global Solutions Inc
130.58 USD 2.26 (1.70%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CLMB de hoy ha cambiado un -1.70%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 130.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 133.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Climb Global Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CLMB News
Rango diario
130.57 133.90
Rango anual
88.90 145.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 132.84
- Open
- 133.41
- Bid
- 130.58
- Ask
- 130.88
- Low
- 130.57
- High
- 133.90
- Volumen
- 46
- Cambio diario
- -1.70%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.49%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.80%
- Cambio anual
- 31.41%
