CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CLMB
Volver a Acciones

CLMB: Climb Global Solutions Inc

130.58 USD 2.26 (1.70%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CLMB de hoy ha cambiado un -1.70%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 130.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 133.90.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Climb Global Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLMB News

Rango diario
130.57 133.90
Rango anual
88.90 145.00
Cierres anteriores
132.84
Open
133.41
Bid
130.58
Ask
130.88
Low
130.57
High
133.90
Volumen
46
Cambio diario
-1.70%
Cambio mensual
6.49%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.80%
Cambio anual
31.41%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B