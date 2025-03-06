QuotesSections
CLMB
CLMB: Climb Global Solutions Inc

132.84 USD 0.46 (0.35%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CLMB exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 130.22 and at a high of 132.93.

Follow Climb Global Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
130.22 132.93
Year Range
88.90 145.00
Previous Close
132.38
Open
132.45
Bid
132.84
Ask
133.14
Low
130.22
High
132.93
Volume
35
Daily Change
0.35%
Month Change
8.33%
6 Months Change
21.87%
Year Change
33.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%