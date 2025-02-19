Divisas / BELFA
BELFA: Bel Fuse Inc - Class A
122.61 USD 1.98 (1.59%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BELFA de hoy ha cambiado un -1.59%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 122.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 125.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bel Fuse Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BELFA News
- Bel Fuse A stock reaches all-time high at 119.33 USD
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock reaches all-time high at 118.02 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 131.68 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock hits all-time high at 109.92 USD
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 109.07 USD
- Bel Fuse A earnings beat by $0.46, revenue topped estimates
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 103.92 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 101.76 USD
- Bel Fuse director Thomas Dooley resigns from board effective June 30
- Bel Fuse B Inc stock hits all-time high at 98.6 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc stock hits all-time high at 92.68 USD
- Bel Fuse: Stable, But Not Enough To Buy Yet (NASDAQ:BELFB)
- Farouq Tuweiq Assumes CEO Role
- Bel Fuse names Lynn Hutkin as new CFO
- Littelfuse: Headwinds Likely To Persist, But Valuation Is Now Very Attractive (LFUS)
- Five Below, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Dollar Tree And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Bel Fuse: Full Year Earnings Are In, But The Jury's Still Out On This One (NASDAQ:BELFB)
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
122.61 125.70
Rango anual
54.00 126.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 124.59
- Open
- 125.70
- Bid
- 122.61
- Ask
- 122.91
- Low
- 122.61
- High
- 125.70
- Volumen
- 25
- Cambio diario
- -1.59%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.79%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 68.54%
- Cambio anual
- 22.57%
