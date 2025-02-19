Currencies / BELFA
BELFA: Bel Fuse Inc - Class A
124.59 USD 2.87 (2.36%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BELFA exchange rate has changed by 2.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.95 and at a high of 124.59.
Follow Bel Fuse Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BELFA News
- Bel Fuse A stock reaches all-time high at 119.33 USD
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock reaches all-time high at 118.02 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 131.68 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock hits all-time high at 109.92 USD
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 109.07 USD
- Bel Fuse A earnings beat by $0.46, revenue topped estimates
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 103.92 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 101.76 USD
- Bel Fuse director Thomas Dooley resigns from board effective June 30
- Bel Fuse B Inc stock hits all-time high at 98.6 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc stock hits all-time high at 92.68 USD
- Bel Fuse: Stable, But Not Enough To Buy Yet (NASDAQ:BELFB)
- Farouq Tuweiq Assumes CEO Role
- Bel Fuse names Lynn Hutkin as new CFO
- Littelfuse: Headwinds Likely To Persist, But Valuation Is Now Very Attractive (LFUS)
- Five Below, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Dollar Tree And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Bel Fuse: Full Year Earnings Are In, But The Jury's Still Out On This One (NASDAQ:BELFB)
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
122.95 124.59
Year Range
54.00 126.80
- Previous Close
- 121.72
- Open
- 122.95
- Bid
- 124.59
- Ask
- 124.89
- Low
- 122.95
- High
- 124.59
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 2.36%
- Month Change
- 12.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.26%
- Year Change
- 24.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%