Valute / BELFA
BELFA: Bel Fuse Inc - Class A
118.11 USD 6.86 (5.49%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BELFA ha avuto una variazione del -5.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 117.62 e ad un massimo di 124.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Bel Fuse Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BELFA News
- Bel Fuse A stock reaches all-time high at 119.33 USD
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock reaches all-time high at 118.02 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 131.68 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock hits all-time high at 109.92 USD
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 109.07 USD
- Bel Fuse A earnings beat by $0.46, revenue topped estimates
- Merion Road Capital Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 103.92 USD
- Bel Fuse B stock hits all-time high at 101.76 USD
- Bel Fuse director Thomas Dooley resigns from board effective June 30
- Bel Fuse B Inc stock hits all-time high at 98.6 USD
- Bel Fuse Inc stock hits all-time high at 92.68 USD
- Bel Fuse: Stable, But Not Enough To Buy Yet (NASDAQ:BELFB)
- Farouq Tuweiq Assumes CEO Role
- Bel Fuse names Lynn Hutkin as new CFO
- Littelfuse: Headwinds Likely To Persist, But Valuation Is Now Very Attractive (LFUS)
- Five Below, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Dollar Tree And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Bel Fuse: Full Year Earnings Are In, But The Jury's Still Out On This One (NASDAQ:BELFB)
- Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
117.62 124.63
Intervallo Annuale
54.00 126.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 124.97
- Apertura
- 124.63
- Bid
- 118.11
- Ask
- 118.41
- Minimo
- 117.62
- Massimo
- 124.63
- Volume
- 59
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 62.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.07%
21 settembre, domenica