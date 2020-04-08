Visualtheme

🎨 VISUAL THEME SWITCHER PRO v3.2

Professional chart theme switcher for MetaTrader 5 with advanced features and multi-language support.

🌟 KEY FEATURES:
• 9 Professionally Designed Themes
• Drag & Drop Panel Interface
• Multi-language Support (5 languages)
• 7-Day Fully Functional Trial
• Fullscreen Mode Toggle
• Auto-Generated Theme Buttons
• Professional Security System
• Position Restoration
• One-Click Theme Application

🎯 PROFESSIONAL THEMES INCLUDED:
1. NEON - Futuristic black and green theme for night traders
2. MINIMAL - Clean white and blue theme for clarity
3. OCEAN - Deep blue aquatic theme for calm trading
4. ELEGANT - Gold and black premium theme for professionals
5. PASTEL - Soft pastel colors for reduced eye strain
6. FOREST - Green natural theme for comfortable long sessions
7. URBAN - Gray modern theme for urban traders
8. DARK - Professional dark theme for focused trading
9. LIGHT - Bright clean theme for day trading

🌍 MULTI-LANGUAGE SUPPORT:
• English
• Spanish (Español)
• French (Français)
• German (Deutsch)
• Russian (Русский)

⚙️ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:
• MetaTrader 5
• Windows 7, 8, 10, 11
• 10MB free disk space
• Any display resolution

🛡️ SECURITY & LICENSING:
• 7-day fully functional trial
• Professional license system
• Secure activation process
• Lifetime use after purchase
• 1 year of free updates

📞 PREMIUM SUPPORT:
• Email: support@metatradersolutions.com
• Response time: 24-48 hours
• Detailed installation guidance
• Bug fixes priority

💡 HOW TO USE:
1. Attach indicator to any chart
2. Choose preferred language in settings
3. Click any theme button for instant application
4. Drag panel to desired position
5. Use fullscreen mode for distraction-free trading
6. Restore position if needed

🎁 BONUS FEATURES:
• No template files needed
• Works on all timeframes
• Compatible with all symbols
• Doesn't affect trading algorithms
• Lightweight and fast

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
• Version: 3.2
• Type: Custom Indicator
• File: VisualThemeSwitcher_PRO.ex5
• Settings: Fully customizable
• Updates: Regular improvements

📄 LICENSE TERMS:
• One-time purchase
• Lifetime usage
• Free updates for 1 year
• Personal use only
• No redistribution allowed

⭐ WHY CHOOSE VISUAL THEME SWITCHER PRO?
• Save time switching between chart themes
• Professional appearance for your trading workspace
• Reduce eye strain during long trading sessions
• Improve focus with optimized color schemes
• Multi-language support for global traders

🎯 PERFECT FOR:
• Day traders
• Swing traders
• Professional traders
• Trading educators
• Anyone wanting better chart visualization

Update your trading experience today with Visual Theme Switcher PRO! 🚀
