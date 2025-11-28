Visualtheme

🎨 VISUAL THEME SWITCHER PRO v3.2

Professional chart theme switcher for MetaTrader 5 with advanced features and multi-language support.

🌟 KEY FEATURES:
• 9 Professionally Designed Themes
• Drag & Drop Panel Interface
• Multi-language Support (5 languages)
• 7-Day Fully Functional Trial
• Fullscreen Mode Toggle
• Auto-Generated Theme Buttons
• Professional Security System
• Position Restoration
• One-Click Theme Application

🎯 PROFESSIONAL THEMES INCLUDED:
1. NEON - Futuristic black and green theme for night traders
2. MINIMAL - Clean white and blue theme for clarity
3. OCEAN - Deep blue aquatic theme for calm trading
4. ELEGANT - Gold and black premium theme for professionals
5. PASTEL - Soft pastel colors for reduced eye strain
6. FOREST - Green natural theme for comfortable long sessions
7. URBAN - Gray modern theme for urban traders
8. DARK - Professional dark theme for focused trading
9. LIGHT - Bright clean theme for day trading

🌍 MULTI-LANGUAGE SUPPORT:
• English
• Spanish (Español)
• French (Français)
• German (Deutsch)
• Russian (Русский)

⚙️ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:
• MetaTrader 5
• Windows 7, 8, 10, 11
• 10MB free disk space
• Any display resolution

🛡️ SECURITY & LICENSING:
• 7-day fully functional trial
• Professional license system
• Secure activation process
• Lifetime use after purchase
• 1 year of free updates

📞 PREMIUM SUPPORT:
• Email: support@metatradersolutions.com
• Response time: 24-48 hours
• Detailed installation guidance
• Bug fixes priority

💡 HOW TO USE:
1. Attach indicator to any chart
2. Choose preferred language in settings
3. Click any theme button for instant application
4. Drag panel to desired position
5. Use fullscreen mode for distraction-free trading
6. Restore position if needed

🎁 BONUS FEATURES:
• No template files needed
• Works on all timeframes
• Compatible with all symbols
• Doesn't affect trading algorithms
• Lightweight and fast

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
• Version: 3.2
• Type: Custom Indicator
• File: VisualThemeSwitcher_PRO.ex5
• Settings: Fully customizable
• Updates: Regular improvements

📄 LICENSE TERMS:
• One-time purchase
• Lifetime usage
• Free updates for 1 year
• Personal use only
• No redistribution allowed

⭐ WHY CHOOSE VISUAL THEME SWITCHER PRO?
• Save time switching between chart themes
• Professional appearance for your trading workspace
• Reduce eye strain during long trading sessions
• Improve focus with optimized color schemes
• Multi-language support for global traders

🎯 PERFECT FOR:
• Day traders
• Swing traders
• Professional traders
• Trading educators
• Anyone wanting better chart visualization

Update your trading experience today with Visual Theme Switcher PRO! 🚀
Produits recommandés
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicateurs
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Auteur : KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version : 4.0 Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Type d’indicateur : Graphique / Signaux de trading visuels Description générale L’ ETE Detector v4.0 est un indicateur technique conçu pour identifier automatiquement les figures chartistes “Épaule-Tête-Épaule” (ETE) classiques et inversées sur les graphiques MT5. Ces motifs sont largement utilisés pour anticiper les retournements de tendance. Grâce à cet outil, les traders peuvent : Détecte
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator Unlock the Market's True Momentum and Trade with Confidence Are you tired of lagging indicators and noisy charts that lead to false signals? The Visual Crocodile Pulse Indicator is a sophisticated, professional-grade trend analysis tool designed to give you a clear and decisive edge. By cutting through market noise, it identifies the powerful beginnings of new trends, helping you enter trades with higher precision and avoid choppy, unpredictable conditions. For
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5
Carlos Forero
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicateurs
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicateurs
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. The indicator displays: T
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.74) Short Description The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.74 features four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias) plus five supplementary modules (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo). Each module can be configured independently. New in
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicateurs
Avant d'installer l'indicateur HeatMap assurez vous d'utiliser un broker qui vous donne accès au Depth of market (DOM) !! Cet indicateur crée sur votre graphiques une heatmap vous permettant de voir les ordres limites d'achat ou de vente facilement et en temps réel. Vous avez la possibilité de changer de réglage et les couleurs de la HeatMap afin de s'adapter à  tous les marchés et à tous les graphiques. Voici un exemple de réglage que vous pouvez utiliser  avec le SPX500 sur le broker AMPGloba
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicateurs
Trace automatiquement les niveaux de Fibonacci, basés sur les prix Haut et Bas de la période spécifiée Plusieurs barres   peuvent être combinées : par exemple, vous pouvez obtenir un Fibonacci basé sur les plus hauts et plus bas sur 10 jours Mon   #1   Outil : 66+ fonctionnalités, dont cet indicateur  |   Contactez-moi  pour toute question  |    Version MT4 Aide à identifier les niveaux de retournement potentiels ; Les motifs formés aux niveaux de Fibonacci sont souvent plus forts ; Réduit   con
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicateurs
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicateurs
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicateurs
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Indicateurs
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Indicateurs
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicateurs
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.69 (49)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (29)
Indicateurs
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse du marché en temps réel, développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Nous avons développé Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière plus systématique et claire, dans le but d’accroître l’efficacité du trading et d’assurer la durabilité à long terme de leur stratégie. Cet outil est développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il anal
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (24)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (98)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
INSTRUCTIONS RUS  /  INSTRUCTIONS   ENG  /  Version MT4 Fonctions principales : Affiche les zones actives des vendeurs et des acheteurs ! L'indicateur affiche tous les niveaux/zones de première impulsion corrects pour les achats et les ventes. Lorsque ces niveaux/zones sont activés, là où commence la recherche de points d'entrée, ils changent de couleur et se remplissent de certaines couleurs. Des flèches apparaissent également pour une perception plus intuitive de la situation. LOGIC AI - Affi
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Trend Line PRO   est une stratégie de trading indépendante. Il montre le changement de tendance, le point d'entrée de la transaction, ainsi que le calcul automatique de trois niveaux de protection Take Profit et Stop Loss. Trend Line PRO   est parfait pour tous les symboles Meta Trader : devises, métaux, crypto-monnaies, actions et indices. L'indicateur est utilisé dans le trading sur des comptes réels, ce qui confirme la fiabilité de la stratégie. Pour le moment, l'indicateur
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
Achetez TREND PRO maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de tendance avancé Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en d
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Trading System Double Trend MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend MT5 - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Indicateurs
L'   indicateur Opening Range Breakouts   est un outil de trading basé sur les sessions, conçu pour les traders qui suivent les concepts de trading institutionnel, tels que   l'ICT (Inner Circle Trader), le Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   et les stratégies basées sur   le volume   ou   le flux d'ordres   . Cet indicateur trace les principaux intervalles d'ouverture de session, permettant aux traders d'identifier les potentiels   mouvements de liquidité, les zones de cassure, les fake outs   et   le
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis