- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
16 (76.19%)
Loss Trades:
5 (23.81%)
Best trade:
100 426.97 IDR
Worst trade:
-96 060.47 IDR
Gross Profit:
646 596.46 IDR (765 pips)
Gross Loss:
-313 896.53 IDR (202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (321 963.66 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321 963.66 IDR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.25%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Short Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
15 842.85 IDR
Average Profit:
40 412.28 IDR
Average Loss:
-62 779.31 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-143 248.07 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143 248.07 IDR (3)
Monthly growth:
3.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11 734.11 IDR
Maximal:
187 057.34 IDR (1.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.61% (169 376.25 IDR)
By Equity:
8.43% (882 292.44 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|35
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|563
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100 426.97 IDR
Worst trade: -96 060 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +321 963.66 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -143 248.07 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.12 × 164
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.35 × 631
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.93 × 29
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|4.97 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.68 × 339
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|6.39 × 240
|
RoboForex-ECN
|6.49 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.54 × 76
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
10M
IDR
IDR
1
0%
21
76%
100%
2.05
15 842.85
IDR
IDR
8%
1:500