Tri Lestiana

Lavadulu

Tri Lestiana
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
16 (76.19%)
Loss Trades:
5 (23.81%)
Best trade:
100 426.97 IDR
Worst trade:
-96 060.47 IDR
Gross Profit:
646 596.46 IDR (765 pips)
Gross Loss:
-313 896.53 IDR (202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (321 963.66 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321 963.66 IDR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.25%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.78
Long Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Short Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
15 842.85 IDR
Average Profit:
40 412.28 IDR
Average Loss:
-62 779.31 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-143 248.07 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143 248.07 IDR (3)
Monthly growth:
3.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11 734.11 IDR
Maximal:
187 057.34 IDR (1.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.61% (169 376.25 IDR)
By Equity:
8.43% (882 292.44 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 35
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 563
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100 426.97 IDR
Worst trade: -96 060 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +321 963.66 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -143 248.07 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.12 × 164
Exness-MT5Real7
1.35 × 631
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.93 × 29
XMGlobal-MT5 4
4.97 × 29
Exness-MT5Real
5.68 × 339
Exness-MT5Real15
6.39 × 240
RoboForex-ECN
6.49 × 89
Exness-MT5Real6
6.54 × 76
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
No reviews
2026.01.08 12:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 12:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.