The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real8 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real3 1.12 × 164 Exness-MT5Real7 1.35 × 631 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.93 × 29 XMGlobal-MT5 4 4.97 × 29 Exness-MT5Real 5.68 × 339 Exness-MT5Real15 6.39 × 240 RoboForex-ECN 6.49 × 89 Exness-MT5Real6 6.54 × 76 VTMarkets-Live 15.67 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor