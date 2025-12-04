SignalsSections
Ervand Oganesyan

PulseX

Ervand Oganesyan
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 153%
Bybit-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
112
Profit Trades:
105 (93.75%)
Loss Trades:
7 (6.25%)
Best trade:
9.56 UST
Worst trade:
-9.86 UST
Gross Profit:
212.81 UST (15 963 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.81 UST (4 038 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (90.38 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.38 UST (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
33.90%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
14.95
Long Trades:
52 (46.43%)
Short Trades:
60 (53.57%)
Profit Factor:
3.44
Expected Payoff:
1.35 UST
Average Profit:
2.03 UST
Average Loss:
-8.83 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.86 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.86 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
13.79%
Annual Forecast:
167.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 UST
Maximal:
10.10 UST (4.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.27% (7.08 UST)
By Equity:
31.86% (90.82 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCHF+ 75
GBPCAD+ 31
EURNZD+ 6
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCHF+ 104
GBPCAD+ 40
EURNZD+ 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCHF+ 5K
GBPCAD+ 5.6K
EURNZD+ 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.56 UST
Worst trade: -10 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.38 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.86 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 05:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 04:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.