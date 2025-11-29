SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Grid Close System BRENT
Mr Wanchai Phopan

Grid Close System BRENT

Mr Wanchai Phopan
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
20 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
12 (37.50%)
Best trade:
180.75 USD
Worst trade:
-124.60 USD
Gross Profit:
314.46 USD (149 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
-331.20 USD (9 331 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (251.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
251.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
15 (46.88%)
Short Trades:
17 (53.13%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.52 USD
Average Profit:
15.72 USD
Average Loss:
-27.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-31.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.42%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.63 USD
Maximal:
230.37 USD (33.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.94% (230.37 USD)
By Equity:
39.09% (253.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
XTIUSD 2
BRENT 1
USDJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -28
XTIUSD -3
BRENT 1
USDJPY 0
BTCUSD 14
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 68
XTIUSD -298
BRENT 71
USDJPY -64
BTCUSD 140K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +180.75 USD
Worst trade: -125 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +251.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-USA2.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.05 × 38
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.60 × 5
Tickmill-Live
0.73 × 692
ICMarkets-Live07
0.86 × 199
Tickmill-Live02
0.89 × 1077
ICMarkets-Live15
1.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 757
RoboForex-Prime
1.19 × 16
ICMarkets-Live22
1.34 × 41
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
CDGGlobal-Live
1.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.44 × 18
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.80 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
40 more...
Grid put down the full amount 
BRENT_LOT_STEP=1
BRENT_CONTRACT_SIZE=1
BRENT_TICK_VALUE=0.01
BRENT_TICK_SIZE=0.01


No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.12 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 07:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 05:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 04:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 14 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.29 11:35
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 11:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 11:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.29 11:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Grid Close System BRENT
30 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
346
USD
5
21%
32
62%
100%
0.94
-0.52
USD
39%
1:500
