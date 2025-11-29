- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
20 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
12 (37.50%)
Best trade:
180.75 USD
Worst trade:
-124.60 USD
Gross Profit:
314.46 USD (149 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
-331.20 USD (9 331 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (251.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
251.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
15 (46.88%)
Short Trades:
17 (53.13%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.52 USD
Average Profit:
15.72 USD
Average Loss:
-27.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-31.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.42%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.63 USD
Maximal:
230.37 USD (33.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.94% (230.37 USD)
By Equity:
39.09% (253.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|XTIUSD
|2
|BRENT
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-28
|XTIUSD
|-3
|BRENT
|1
|USDJPY
|0
|BTCUSD
|14
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|68
|XTIUSD
|-298
|BRENT
|71
|USDJPY
|-64
|BTCUSD
|140K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +180.75 USD
Worst trade: -125 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +251.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-USA2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.05 × 38
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.60 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.73 × 692
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.86 × 199
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.89 × 1077
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 757
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.19 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.34 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
CDGGlobal-Live
|1.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.44 × 18
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.80 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
Grid put down the full amount
BRENT_LOT_STEP=1
BRENT_LOT_STEP=1
BRENT_CONTRACT_SIZE=1
BRENT_TICK_VALUE=0.01
BRENT_TICK_SIZE=0.01
