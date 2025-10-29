SignalsSections
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Complete Portfolio Main

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 reviews
Reliability
68 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 169%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 059
Profit Trades:
1 029 (49.97%)
Loss Trades:
1 030 (50.02%)
Best trade:
319.42 USD
Worst trade:
-195.14 USD
Gross Profit:
16 728.23 USD (759 132 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 333.57 USD (651 766 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (171.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
800.54 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
94.79%
Max deposit load:
96.67%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
1 539 (74.75%)
Short Trades:
520 (25.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.16 USD
Average Profit:
16.26 USD
Average Loss:
-13.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-118.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-430.84 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.33%
Annual Forecast:
-52.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
666.02 USD
Maximal:
1 256.87 USD (79.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.69% (1 258.23 USD)
By Equity:
11.54% (177.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WS30 551
USDJPY 398
XAUUSD 371
SP500 346
GDAXI 194
EURUSD 139
NDX 60
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WS30 305
USDJPY 784
XAUUSD 460
SP500 759
GDAXI -14
EURUSD 136
NDX -35
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WS30 4.4K
USDJPY 33K
XAUUSD 52K
SP500 14K
GDAXI 2.8K
EURUSD 3.7K
NDX -3K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +319.42 USD
Worst trade: -195 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -118.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.71 × 2276
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.25 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
This is a portfolio with a combination of all my Expert Advisors. These are the main EAs used in this portfolio. Prop Firm Gold EAMarket Anomalies EARange Breakout EA with Range Filters.

Feel free to reach out to me if you are interested in creating this same portfolio for your trading.


No reviews
2025.10.29 04:46
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 414 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Complete Portfolio Main
30 USD per month
169%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
68
99%
2 059
49%
95%
1.16
1.16
USD
41%
1:200
Copy

