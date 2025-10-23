SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Lions share
Evgeny Levchenko

Lions share

Evgeny Levchenko
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
154
Profit Trades:
47 (30.51%)
Loss Trades:
107 (69.48%)
Best trade:
1 162.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-705.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
12 098.41 RUB (25 009 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 052.09 RUB (47 232 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 402.78 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 461.70 RUB (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
94.98%
Max deposit load:
26.31%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.40
Long Trades:
79 (51.30%)
Short Trades:
75 (48.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-12.69 RUB
Average Profit:
257.41 RUB
Average Loss:
-131.33 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 428.33 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 428.33 RUB (11)
Monthly growth:
-3.43%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 502.18 RUB
Maximal:
4 930.21 RUB (5.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.10% (4 930.21 RUB)
By Equity:
13.86% (16 047.64 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
LKOH 23
PLZL 15
MTLR 14
IMOEXF 13
ROSN 12
CCZ5 12
BANEP 11
NVTK 10
GLDRUBF 9
RUAL 6
OZON 6
MGNT 5
CNYRUBF 4
T 4
X5 4
NLMK 4
SFZ5 1
TATN 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
LKOH -7
PLZL -14
MTLR 40
IMOEXF -39
ROSN -14
CCZ5 27
BANEP 1
NVTK -11
GLDRUBF -17
RUAL 4
OZON -1
MGNT 14
CNYRUBF -3
T -2
X5 4
NLMK -5
SFZ5 -9
TATN 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
LKOH -3.5K
PLZL -2.5K
MTLR 2.3K
IMOEXF -2.4K
ROSN -5.7K
CCZ5 760
BANEP -152
NVTK -2.2K
GLDRUBF -10K
RUAL -789
OZON 1.3K
MGNT 2.2K
CNYRUBF -201
T -1.5K
X5 1.6K
NLMK -410
SFZ5 -649
TATN 44
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 162.00 RUB
Worst trade: -705 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 402.78 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 428.33 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 12:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 18:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 16:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 15:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 10:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 13:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 07:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 19:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 18:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 08:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.28 08:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of trading days is too low
