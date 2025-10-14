- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
37 (39.36%)
Loss Trades:
57 (60.64%)
Best trade:
71.89 USD
Worst trade:
-31.88 USD
Gross Profit:
892.74 USD (1 363 361 pips)
Gross Loss:
-319.30 USD (2 108 259 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (123.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
374.76 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
21.13%
Max deposit load:
14.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.69
Long Trades:
85 (90.43%)
Short Trades:
9 (9.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
6.10 USD
Average Profit:
24.13 USD
Average Loss:
-5.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-122.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-122.04 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
15.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
122.22 USD (10.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.75% (122.04 USD)
By Equity:
1.75% (35.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|38
|BTCUSD
|31
|XAUUSD
|13
|USTEC
|6
|XAGUSD
|6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-19
|BTCUSD
|-95
|XAUUSD
|399
|USTEC
|1
|XAGUSD
|287
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-22K
|BTCUSD
|-786K
|XAUUSD
|40K
|USTEC
|1.3K
|XAGUSD
|22K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.89 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.50 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.92 × 6197
