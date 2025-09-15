SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Prometheus and Hephaestus
Evgenii Aksenov

Prometheus and Hephaestus

Evgenii Aksenov
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 219%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
203
Profit Trades:
159 (78.32%)
Loss Trades:
44 (21.67%)
Best trade:
253.46 USD
Worst trade:
-420.39 USD
Gross Profit:
6 904.05 USD (199 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 550.21 USD (129 227 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (659.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 042.85 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
31.79%
Max deposit load:
14.47%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
140 (68.97%)
Short Trades:
63 (31.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
6.67 USD
Average Profit:
43.42 USD
Average Loss:
-126.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-891.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-891.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-15.96%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.06 USD
Maximal:
1 154.90 USD (45.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.84% (1 154.72 USD)
By Equity:
34.86% (448.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUEUR 114
XAUUSD 89
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUEUR 1.3K
XAUUSD 26
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUEUR 55K
XAUUSD 15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +253.46 USD
Worst trade: -420 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +659.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -891.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.11 × 3432
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.97 × 33
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29516
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.29 07:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 00:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.25 04:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 06:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 05:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 23:35
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 06:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 06:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 14:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 17:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 05:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 12:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.30 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Prometheus and Hephaestus
999 USD per month
219%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
16
100%
203
78%
32%
1.24
6.67
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.