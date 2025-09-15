- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
203
Profit Trades:
159 (78.32%)
Loss Trades:
44 (21.67%)
Best trade:
253.46 USD
Worst trade:
-420.39 USD
Gross Profit:
6 904.05 USD (199 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 550.21 USD (129 227 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (659.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 042.85 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
31.79%
Max deposit load:
14.47%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
140 (68.97%)
Short Trades:
63 (31.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
6.67 USD
Average Profit:
43.42 USD
Average Loss:
-126.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-891.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-891.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-15.96%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.06 USD
Maximal:
1 154.90 USD (45.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.84% (1 154.72 USD)
By Equity:
34.86% (448.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUEUR
|114
|XAUUSD
|89
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUEUR
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|26
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUEUR
|55K
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +253.46 USD
Worst trade: -420 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +659.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -891.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.11 × 3432
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.97 × 33
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29516
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
