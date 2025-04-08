- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 422
Profit Trades:
2 001 (82.61%)
Loss Trades:
421 (17.38%)
Best trade:
17 630.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 431.28 USD
Gross Profit:
321 376.61 USD (258 420 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160 386.43 USD (266 980 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (2 090.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69 894.62 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.08%
Max deposit load:
5.69%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
316
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
1 318 (54.42%)
Short Trades:
1 104 (45.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
66.47 USD
Average Profit:
160.61 USD
Average Loss:
-380.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 494.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 761.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.95%
Annual Forecast:
47.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19 761.00 USD (11.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.11% (19 761.00 USD)
By Equity:
21.99% (71 086.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|907
|GBPUSD
|532
|XAUUSD
|422
|EURUSD
|400
|EURGBP
|143
|archived
|18
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|32K
|GBPUSD
|24K
|XAUUSD
|15K
|EURUSD
|14K
|EURGBP
|5.7K
|archived
|70K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|-5.6K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|XAUUSD
|7.6K
|EURUSD
|-866
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|archived
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17 630.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 431 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 090.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 494.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 14
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
UAG-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 7
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 18
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real5
|0.00 × 12
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
96%
0
0
USD
USD
702K
USD
USD
43
99%
2 422
82%
98%
2.00
66.47
USD
USD
22%
1:500