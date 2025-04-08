The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-Japan Live 0.00 × 14 OracleFinanceInternational-Live 0.00 × 17 UAG-Live 0.00 × 2 GKFX-Live-5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 7 STOUK-Real 0.00 × 2 GDMFX-Live 0.00 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real18 0.00 × 18 FTT-Live2 0.00 × 2 OctaFX-Real8 0.00 × 1 FXCC-Live 0.00 × 5 ConvergenceHKGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 FXCM-GBPReal01 0.00 × 1 ICMCapital-Real 0.00 × 2 TradersDomainFX-Real 0.00 × 1 PlexyTrade-Live 0.00 × 1 VARIANSE-Main 0.00 × 1 RistonCapital-Real 0.00 × 1 AdvancedMarkets-Live 0.00 × 6 FXCC1-Live 0.00 × 3 CMCMarkets1-Live 0.00 × 8 XMGlobal-Real 27 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real5 0.00 × 12 Youtradefx-Real 0.00 × 5 377 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor