SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SKYLINE CNT
Andy Halim

SKYLINE CNT

Andy Halim
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 96%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 422
Profit Trades:
2 001 (82.61%)
Loss Trades:
421 (17.38%)
Best trade:
17 630.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 431.28 USD
Gross Profit:
321 376.61 USD (258 420 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160 386.43 USD (266 980 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (2 090.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69 894.62 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.08%
Max deposit load:
5.69%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
316
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
1 318 (54.42%)
Short Trades:
1 104 (45.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
66.47 USD
Average Profit:
160.61 USD
Average Loss:
-380.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 494.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 761.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.95%
Annual Forecast:
47.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19 761.00 USD (11.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.11% (19 761.00 USD)
By Equity:
21.99% (71 086.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 907
GBPUSD 532
XAUUSD 422
EURUSD 400
EURGBP 143
archived 18
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 32K
GBPUSD 24K
XAUUSD 15K
EURUSD 14K
EURGBP 5.7K
archived 70K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD -5.6K
GBPUSD -11K
XAUUSD 7.6K
EURUSD -866
EURGBP 1.5K
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17 630.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 431 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 090.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 494.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
UAG-Live
0.00 × 2
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 18
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 3
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
377 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 00:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 13:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 13:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 14 days
2025.11.12 16:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 16:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 16:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SKYLINE CNT
30 USD per month
96%
0
0
USD
702K
USD
43
99%
2 422
82%
98%
2.00
66.47
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.