Jear Tiasysombath

FINNIX GRID EUR

Jear Tiasysombath
1 review
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 56%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
164 (93.18%)
Loss Trades:
12 (6.82%)
Best trade:
57.20 USD
Worst trade:
-94.60 USD
Gross Profit:
690.83 USD (4 637 pips)
Gross Loss:
-465.90 USD (3 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (83.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
127.40 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
3.34%
Max deposit load:
64.14%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
71 (40.34%)
Short Trades:
105 (59.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.21 USD
Average Loss:
-38.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-50.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.90%
Annual Forecast:
59.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.70 USD
Maximal:
95.30 USD (14.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.46% (78.10 USD)
By Equity:
31.27% (136.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 176
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 225
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.20 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.35 × 414
Weltrade-Real
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
0.73 × 128
FusionMarkets-Live
1.06 × 33
Exness-MT5Real8
1.26 × 119
Exness-MT5Real12
2.13 × 24
Exness-MT5Real6
2.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real
3.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
6.19 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.90 × 31
XMGlobal-MT5 8
11.00 × 1
FINNIX GRID EUR


Expect Growth : +4 to +5% per month.


Only Trade in EUR and have hedging to manage position.


Regardless of the past performance. we cannot  guarantee the future performance. we strongly recommend to use the money that you can lose.

Average rating:
Wang98
39
Wang98 2025.06.12 02:52 
 

I hope this trend will continue. We are in this together master.

2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 08:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.09 01:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.21 07:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.20 11:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.16 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.16 18:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 20:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged
2025.04.15 12:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.14 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.04.14 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.04.14 08:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.31 17:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.31 16:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
