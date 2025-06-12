- Growth
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
164 (93.18%)
Loss Trades:
12 (6.82%)
Best trade:
57.20 USD
Worst trade:
-94.60 USD
Gross Profit:
690.83 USD (4 637 pips)
Gross Loss:
-465.90 USD (3 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (83.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
127.40 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
3.34%
Max deposit load:
64.14%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
71 (40.34%)
Short Trades:
105 (59.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.21 USD
Average Loss:
-38.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-50.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.90%
Annual Forecast:
59.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.70 USD
Maximal:
95.30 USD (14.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.46% (78.10 USD)
By Equity:
31.27% (136.40 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.35 × 414
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.73 × 128
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.06 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.26 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.13 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|2.77 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.80 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|6.19 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.90 × 31
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|11.00 × 1
FINNIX GRID EUR
Expect Growth : +4 to +5% per month.
Only Trade in EUR and have hedging to manage position.
Regardless of the past performance. we cannot guarantee the future performance. we strongly recommend to use the money that you can lose.
I hope this trend will continue. We are in this together master.