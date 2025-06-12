The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.35 × 414 Weltrade-Real 0.50 × 6 Exness-MT5Real15 0.73 × 128 FusionMarkets-Live 1.06 × 33 Exness-MT5Real8 1.26 × 119 Exness-MT5Real12 2.13 × 24 Exness-MT5Real6 2.77 × 13 Exness-MT5Real 3.80 × 10 Exness-MT5Real7 4.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 6 6.19 × 26 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 6.90 × 31 XMGlobal-MT5 8 11.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor