SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TrendNet 07 2024
Mikhail Tcvetkov

TrendNet 07 2024

Mikhail Tcvetkov
0 reviews
Reliability
76 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 250%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 876
Profit Trades:
2 077 (72.21%)
Loss Trades:
799 (27.78%)
Best trade:
330.26 USD
Worst trade:
-107.79 USD
Gross Profit:
9 206.06 USD (182 237 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 105.32 USD (129 698 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (80.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
480.12 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
93.04%
Max deposit load:
28.66%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.36
Long Trades:
1 507 (52.40%)
Short Trades:
1 369 (47.60%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
1.77 USD
Average Profit:
4.43 USD
Average Loss:
-5.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-73.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-367.19 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.29%
Annual Forecast:
52.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
412.84 USD (36.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.76% (412.84 USD)
By Equity:
91.94% (4 364.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2876
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 53K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +330.26 USD
Worst trade: -108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
FINAM-Real4
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 1
KTM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 2
QYMarketTrader-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-ECN Live
0.00 × 1
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.27 × 177
ICMarkets-Live01
0.36 × 28
164 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.18 07:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 02:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 11:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 21:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.08 04:51
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.08 03:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.08 02:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.08 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.08 00:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.24 03:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.20 14:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.20 13:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 05:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 04:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 02:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.18 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 22:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 21:12
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register