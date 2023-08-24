SignalsSections
Zhang Jun Hao

HPCWK

Zhang Jun Hao
0 reviews
Reliability
131 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2023 405%
RadexMarkets-Real 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 038
Profit Trades:
1 808 (88.71%)
Loss Trades:
230 (11.29%)
Best trade:
463.73 USD
Worst trade:
-139.65 USD
Gross Profit:
18 857.48 USD (136 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 710.44 USD (88 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (861.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
861.39 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
82.13%
Max deposit load:
15.07%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
20.80
Long Trades:
888 (43.57%)
Short Trades:
1 150 (56.43%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
4.98 USD
Average Profit:
10.43 USD
Average Loss:
-37.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-487.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-487.84 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.04%
Annual Forecast:
28.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
487.84 USD (7.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.35% (466.02 USD)
By Equity:
45.16% (2 654.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 779
NZDCAD 728
AUDNZD 531
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 4.3K
NZDCAD 3.7K
AUDNZD 2.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 26K
NZDCAD 23K
AUDNZD -1.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +463.73 USD
Worst trade: -140 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +861.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -487.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RadexMarkets-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.15 × 1101
No reviews
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 22:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 21:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 16:04
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 04:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 01:22
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 00:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
