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XYZG: Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF
XYZG exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.71 and at a high of 17.49.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XYZG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF stock is priced at 17.13 today. It trades within 16.71 - 17.49, yesterday's close was 17.21, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of XYZG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF is currently valued at 17.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 86.20% and USD. View the chart live to track XYZG movements.
How to buy XYZG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF shares at the current price of 17.13. Orders are usually placed near 17.13 or 17.43, while 28 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow XYZG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XYZG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.07 - 20.43 and current price 17.13. Many compare -7.56% and 48.44% before placing orders at 17.13 or 17.43. Explore the XYZG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF in the past year was 20.43. Within 8.07 - 20.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF (XYZG) over the year was 8.07. Comparing it with the current 17.13 and 8.07 - 20.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XYZG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XYZG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.21, and 86.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.21
- Open
- 16.98
- Bid
- 17.13
- Ask
- 17.43
- Low
- 16.71
- High
- 17.49
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- -7.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.44%
- Year Change
- 86.20%