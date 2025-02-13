QuotesSections
Currencies / WHG
Back to US Stock Market

WHG: Westwood Holdings Group Inc

17.08 USD 0.14 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WHG exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.97 and at a high of 17.08.

Follow Westwood Holdings Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WHG News

Daily Range
16.97 17.08
Year Range
13.49 18.94
Previous Close
17.22
Open
16.97
Bid
17.08
Ask
17.38
Low
16.97
High
17.08
Volume
14
Daily Change
-0.81%
Month Change
-0.52%
6 Months Change
5.43%
Year Change
20.45%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev