Currencies / VXX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VXX: iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
34.06 USD 0.12 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VXX exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.97 and at a high of 34.42.
Follow iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VXX News
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- September Effect and ETFs: What Lies Ahead for Investors?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
- Why Caution Still Matters in a Bullish Market? ETFs in Focus
- Long Volatility: The Next Big Macro Play (VIX)
- VXX: A Behind The Scenes Look Inside The Volatility Index ETN (BATS:VXX)
- Reading The Rubble: Gauging Recovery Odds When The Market Slides
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- August Market Volatility Returns Amid Payroll Miss And Fed Uncertainty
- What Moved Markets This Week (NASDAQ:META)
- 'Meme Stock'-Induced Euphoria? Not Quite
- Volatility Signals: Do Equities Forecast Bonds?
- Ride the Volatility Wave With These ETFs
- Citi sees Fed on track for September rate cut after softer inflation data
- Tariff Threat Dismissed As Implied Volatilities Fall
- Equity Volatility Finds A Floor Ahead Of Key Trade Catalysts
- SVIX ETF: Contango And Crash
- Opinion: Why this stock-market breakout is the real deal — and the S&P 500 still has room to run
- Implied Vols Collapse As Stocks Hit New Record High
- Chart Of The Day: We've Lost Our Bears... And That's A Problem
- VXX: Macro Risks Abound, A 20 VIX May Be The New Normal (Rating Upgrade) (BATS:VXX)
- Oil Options Suggest Price Spike Likely To Be Temporary
- SPX 0DTE Options Jump To 61% Share On Retail Resurgence
Daily Range
33.97 34.42
Year Range
33.24 91.12
- Previous Close
- 33.94
- Open
- 34.04
- Bid
- 34.06
- Ask
- 34.36
- Low
- 33.97
- High
- 34.42
- Volume
- 5.808 K
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- -10.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.61%
- Year Change
- -31.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%