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USXF: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
USXF exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.05 and at a high of 69.60.
Follow iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USXF News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- ESGV ETF: Still Ahead Of The Benchmark, But Some Peers Are More Compelling (BATS:ESGV)
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USXF stock price today?
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock is priced at 69.55 today. It trades within 69.05 - 69.60, yesterday's close was 68.85, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of USXF shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF is currently valued at 69.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.91% and USD. View the chart live to track USXF movements.
How to buy USXF stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF shares at the current price of 69.55. Orders are usually placed near 69.55 or 69.85, while 108 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow USXF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USXF stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.05 - 69.89 and current price 69.55. Many compare 5.46% and 21.51% before placing orders at 69.55 or 69.85. Explore the USXF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the past year was 69.89. Within 53.05 - 69.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) over the year was 53.05. Comparing it with the current 69.55 and 53.05 - 69.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USXF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USXF stock split?
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.85, and 25.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 68.85
- Open
- 69.60
- Bid
- 69.55
- Ask
- 69.85
- Low
- 69.05
- High
- 69.60
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 5.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.51%
- Year Change
- 25.91%