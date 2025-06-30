Currencies / UPWK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UPWK: Upwork Inc
17.14 USD 0.35 (2.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UPWK exchange rate has changed by 2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.61 and at a high of 17.22.
Follow Upwork Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UPWK News
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Upwork stock, maintains $20 target
- Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- Upwork at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic AI Expansion
- San Francisco Probes Scale AI Over Labor Practices After $14 Billion Meta Deal, Raising Questions On Gig Worker Rights In AI Boom: Report - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)
- Upwork Stock Is Moving Higher After The Close: What's Going On? - Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)
- Upwork authorizes additional $100 million share repurchase program
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Upwork’s Olivier sells $31,136 in shares
- Best Gig Economy Stocks That Can Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Upwork names Anthony Kappus as first chief operating officer
- Upwork Shares Jump 10% on Q2 Earnings Beat & Robust 2025 Guidance
- Goldman Sachs lowers Upwork stock price target to $24, maintains Buy rating
- Upwork Q2 2025 slides: record profitability amid AI-driven growth strategy
- Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Upwork (UPWK) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Upwork (UPWK) Q2 Revenue Beats by 4%
- Upwork Stock Climbs After Strong Q2 Earnings Report: Details - Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)
- Upwork shares soar as earnings and guidance beat expectations
- Crexendo (CXDO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Upwork Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Prediction: 2 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than BigBear.ai 3 Years From Now
- Upwork rolls out 75+ AI innovations in summer 2025 update
- Fiverr: Revenue Growth Re-Acceleration Is Still On Shaky Ground
- Upwork Establishes Economic Advisory Council to Deepen Understanding of AI’s Impact on Work
Daily Range
16.61 17.22
Year Range
9.92 18.15
- Previous Close
- 16.79
- Open
- 16.87
- Bid
- 17.14
- Ask
- 17.44
- Low
- 16.61
- High
- 17.22
- Volume
- 2.854 K
- Daily Change
- 2.08%
- Month Change
- 12.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.87%
- Year Change
- 63.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%