Valute / UPWK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UPWK: Upwork Inc
20.07 USD 0.47 (2.40%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UPWK ha avuto una variazione del 2.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.19 e ad un massimo di 20.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Upwork Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UPWK News
- Upwork (UPWK) Surges 8.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- BTIG promuove Fiverr a Buy, prevede rialzo del 23% grazie a ristrutturazione e prospettive migliori
- BTIG lifts Fiverr to Buy, sees 23% upside on restructuring and improving outlook
- BTIG migliora il rating delle azioni Fiverr a Buy grazie ai benefici della ristrutturazione
- Fiverr stock rating upgraded to Buy by BTIG on restructuring benefits
- Il titolo di Upwork raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 18,15 USD
- Upwork stock hits 52-week high at 18.15 USD
- AI Needs Babysitters, and These Stocks Are Cashing In
- JMP Securities conferma il rating Market Outperform su Upwork, mantiene target a $20
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Upwork stock, maintains $20 target
- Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- Upwork alla Conferenza Goldman Sachs: Espansione Strategica nell’IA
- Upwork at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic AI Expansion
- San Francisco Probes Scale AI Over Labor Practices After $14 Billion Meta Deal, Raising Questions On Gig Worker Rights In AI Boom: Report - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)
- Upwork Stock Is Moving Higher After The Close: What's Going On? - Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)
- Upwork authorizes additional $100 million share repurchase program
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Upwork’s Olivier sells $31,136 in shares
- Best Gig Economy Stocks That Can Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Upwork names Anthony Kappus as first chief operating officer
- Upwork Shares Jump 10% on Q2 Earnings Beat & Robust 2025 Guidance
- Goldman Sachs lowers Upwork stock price target to $24, maintains Buy rating
- Upwork Q2 2025 slides: record profitability amid AI-driven growth strategy
- Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.19 20.38
Intervallo Annuale
9.92 20.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.60
- Apertura
- 19.64
- Bid
- 20.07
- Ask
- 20.37
- Minimo
- 19.19
- Massimo
- 20.38
- Volume
- 10.568 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 32.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 55.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 91.69%
20 settembre, sabato