QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UPWK
Tornare a Azioni

UPWK: Upwork Inc

20.07 USD 0.47 (2.40%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UPWK ha avuto una variazione del 2.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.19 e ad un massimo di 20.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Upwork Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UPWK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.19 20.38
Intervallo Annuale
9.92 20.38
Chiusura Precedente
19.60
Apertura
19.64
Bid
20.07
Ask
20.37
Minimo
19.19
Massimo
20.38
Volume
10.568 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.40%
Variazione Mensile
32.21%
Variazione Semestrale
55.58%
Variazione Annuale
91.69%
20 settembre, sabato