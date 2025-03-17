- Overview
TUR: iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
TUR exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.26 and at a high of 33.74.
Follow iShares MSCI Turkey ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TUR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TUR stock price today?
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock is priced at 33.39 today. It trades within 33.26 - 33.74, yesterday's close was 33.61, and trading volume reached 280. The live price chart of TUR shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF is currently valued at 33.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.74% and USD. View the chart live to track TUR movements.
How to buy TUR stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares at the current price of 33.39. Orders are usually placed near 33.39 or 33.69, while 280 and -0.89% show market activity. Follow TUR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TUR stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.64 - 38.55 and current price 33.39. Many compare -4.60% and 8.59% before placing orders at 33.39 or 33.69. Explore the TUR price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the past year was 38.55. Within 29.64 - 38.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Turkey ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) over the year was 29.64. Comparing it with the current 33.39 and 29.64 - 38.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TUR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TUR stock split?
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.61, and -0.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.61
- Open
- 33.69
- Bid
- 33.39
- Ask
- 33.69
- Low
- 33.26
- High
- 33.74
- Volume
- 280
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- -4.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.59%
- Year Change
- -0.74%
