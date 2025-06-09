Currencies / SOGP
SOGP: Sound Group Inc - American Depositary Shares
23.15 USD 2.37 (9.29%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOGP exchange rate has changed by -9.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.87 and at a high of 23.36.
Follow Sound Group Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOGP News
- Sound Group to pay $1 per ADS special dividend with Oct 1 ex-date
- What's Going On With Sound Group Stock Friday? - Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)
- Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%
- Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Dollar General Earnings Beat Views - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX)
- Sound Group (SOGP) Stock Surges On Return To Profitability, Special Dividend - Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)
- US Stocks Mixed; Nvidia Posts Upbeat Earnings - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB)
- Sound Group launches $4 million share buyback program
Daily Range
22.87 23.36
Year Range
1.18 36.97
- Previous Close
- 25.52
- Open
- 22.87
- Bid
- 23.15
- Ask
- 23.45
- Low
- 22.87
- High
- 23.36
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- -9.29%
- Month Change
- 104.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 986.85%
- Year Change
- 864.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%